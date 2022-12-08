UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US House Ethics Committee Reveals Probe of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The US House Ethics Committee is probing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and will announce its next course of action during the new Congress, the panel said on Wednesday.

The panel is extending the investigation into Ocasio-Cortez related to a matter transmitted to them in June, House Ethics Committee Chairwoman Susan Wild and Acting Ranking Member Michael Guest said in a statement.

The fact of a referral or extension does not itself indicate that any rules violations have occurred or reflect any judgment of the panel, the statement said.

The panel will announce its next course of action regarding the matter following its organizational meeting and adoption of the Committee Rules for the 118th Congress starting in January, the statement added.

The nature of the investigation is unknown at this time.

