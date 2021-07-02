WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The US House Ethics Committee on Thursday said it dismissed a $5,000 fine issued to Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx for evading a metal detector checkpoint.

"On May 14, 2021, the Committee received a notification from the Office of the Sergeant at Arms that Representative Virginia Foxx has been fined pursuant to House Resolution 73. Representative Foxx appealed the fine to the Committee... On June 29, 2021, a majority of the Committee agreed to the appeal," the panel said in a statement.

Following the January 6 incident at the US Capitol, the House passed a resolution which authorizes the Sergeant at Arms to impose a fine on members who fail to comply with security screening prior to entering the House chamber.

The first violation results in a $5,000 Dollar fine, and the second, a $10,000 one.

A Capitol Police report on the violation detailed Foxx's purported actions, which include running through the magnetometer and activating the alarm, throwing her bag underneath a nearby table, and refusing to comply with officers who attempted to stop her. It added that she claimed to be loudly stating that she was late for a meeting and would not be slowing down for the checkpoint.

The committee also dismissed fines against James Clyburn and Hal Rogers last month, although they have upheld them on three other occasions since implementing the resolution, against Republican Congressmen Louie Gohmert, Andrew Clyde, and Lloyd Smucker.