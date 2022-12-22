UrduPoint.com

US House Expecting To Pass Omnibus Spending Bill On Friday Morning - Pelosi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 10:51 PM

US House Expecting to Pass Omnibus Spending Bill on Friday Morning - Pelosi

The House of Representatives is expecting to complete all the formal procedures to sign the omnibus spending or appropriations bill to fund all US government activities through the coming fiscal year into law on Friday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The House of Representatives is expecting to complete all the formal procedures to sign the omnibus spending or appropriations bill to fund all US government activities through the coming fiscal year into law on Friday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"I think it is tomorrow (Friday - when the bill will be finally passed), but it could be tomorrow morning," Pelosi said during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

US senators have already reached a deal to ensure the passage of the $1.75 trillion funding bill ahead of a Friday deadline to avert a partial shutdown of the Federal government, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier on Thursday. But Pelosi cautioned there were still a number of lengthy procedures that the House had to perform to complete all the necessary constitutional procedures.

"It takes a number of hours until we have the bill. We cannot signal a rules committee meeting (until receiving formal confirmation from the Senate). It requires an hour's notice. They're still waiting for it to come from the Senate. .... (Then) It's a question of the amendments. There are 15 or so amendments and probably five or six have a chance to be passed," she said.

The bill includes $858 billion in defense funding as well as $45 billion for Ukrainian military aid. and President Joe Biden must sign the bill by Friday at midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown.

