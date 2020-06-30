US House Extends Remote Voting Period Until August 18 - Speaker Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The US House of Representatives will extend its procedures for remote voting for the next eight weeks due to concerns about spreading COVID-19, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Monday.

"I am hereby extending the 'covered period' designated on May 20, 2020...

until August 18, 2020," Pelosi said in a notification.

The measure was taken in light of the recommendations from the House Sergeant-at-Arms in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician that a public health emergency was in effect due to COVID-19, Pelosi added.

The decision in May to vote via proxy, which was the first of its kind, has been opposed by Republicans who called the move unconstitutional.