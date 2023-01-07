UrduPoint.com

US House Fails To Elect Speaker On 14th Ballot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 09:50 AM

US House Fails to Elect Speaker on 14th Ballot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives has failed to elect a House Speaker on the 14th vote this week.

House Republican Leader McCarthy needs 218 votes from the Republican-majority House to be elected speaker, but he fell short of two votes late on Friday night.

The House is voting whether to hold a 15th vote late Friday night into early Saturday morning or adjourn until Monday.

Republicans are considering a $75 billion cut to US defense spending as part of the effort to rally support behind McCarthy, although some defense hawks who have so far voted for McCarthy expressed concerns about the proposal, US media reported on Friday.

The situation marks the first time in a century the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 it has taken more than ten ballots.

Related Topics

Century Vote Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2023

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th January 2023

31 minutes ago
 Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

9 hours ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

10 hours ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

10 hours ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.