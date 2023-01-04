UrduPoint.com

US House Fails To Elect Speaker On First Vote After Republicans Block McCarthy Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US House Fails to Elect Speaker on First Vote After Republicans Block McCarthy Bid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker for the 118th Congress during the first round of votes on Tuesday, after Congressman Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid was blocked by several Republican colleagues.

Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the House during midterm elections in November. A total of 218 votes are needed to elect a speaker, leaving McCarthy just four votes to spare.

During the first round of voting, enough Republicans cast votes for alternatives, including Congressman Andy Biggs, to block McCarthy's bid.

Voting continues, with Biggs diverting the support of seven Republicans so far. It is the first time in a century that the House failed to confirm a speaker on the first ballot, with a second vote to determine the speaker expected.

Earlier on Tuesday, McCarthy said up to 20 Republican colleagues may oppose his leadership, with the group asking for certain committee assignments and concessions in exchange for their support.

Related Topics

Century Exchange Vote May November Congress Slim

Recent Stories

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

14 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

14 minutes ago
 Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy ..

Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago
 Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Z ..

Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy on Wednesday - Spokes ..

19 minutes ago
 Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition politi ..

Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition political rallies

19 minutes ago
 PTI lost popularity for promoting uncivilized lang ..

PTI lost popularity for promoting uncivilized language among youth: Federal Mini ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.