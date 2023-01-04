US House Fails to Elect Speaker on First Vote After Republicans Block McCarthy Bid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker for the 118th Congress during the first round of votes on Tuesday, after Congressman Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid was blocked by several Republican colleagues.

Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the House during midterm elections in November. A total of 218 votes are needed to elect a speaker, leaving McCarthy just four votes to spare.

During the first round of voting, enough Republicans cast votes for alternatives, including Congressman Andy Biggs, to block McCarthy's bid.

Voting continues, with Biggs diverting the support of seven Republicans so far. It is the first time in a century that the House failed to confirm a speaker on the first ballot, with a second vote to determine the speaker expected.

Earlier on Tuesday, McCarthy said up to 20 Republican colleagues may oppose his leadership, with the group asking for certain committee assignments and concessions in exchange for their support.