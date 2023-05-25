UrduPoint.com

US House Fails To Override Biden's Veto Of Solar Panel Rule Repeal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 02:30 AM

US House Fails to Override Biden's Veto of Solar Panel Rule Repeal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives failed to override President Joe Biden's veto of legislation that would repeal a Commerce Department rule allowing for the suspension of duties on solar panel imports from four Southeast Asian countries using parts from China.

House lawmakers failed to override the veto, which requires two-thirds of the chamber's support, in a vote of 214-205 on Wednesday evening.

The initial resolution passed by the House last month nullified a Commerce Department rule allowing for suspension of duties on crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules that are completed in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam using parts from China.

Last year, the Commerce Department found that solar panel manufacturers were avoiding US tariffs on Chinese goods by routing their products through the Southeast Asian countries. However, Biden waived tariffs on their solar products in an attempt to meet climate goals.

In a veto statement issued earlier this month, Biden said that the United States cannot afford to create "new uncertainty" for businesses and workers in the solar industry.

Related Topics

Resolution Thailand China Vote United States Cambodia Malaysia Vietnam Chamber Commerce From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

3 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

3 hours ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

3 hours ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

3 hours ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

3 hours ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.