US House Fails To Select Speaker On Fifth Ballot As Republican Division Remains

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday again failed to elect a speaker during the second ballot on Wednesday and fifth overall, as Republicans continue to be divided on who to elect to the leadership role.

On Tuesday, Republicans held three votes to elect a speaker during their first session of the 118th Congress, all of which failed to produce a conclusive result.

Twenty of the 222 House Republicans voted against Congressman Kevin McCarthy, placing him beneath the 218-vote threshold needed to become speaker.

The situation marks the first time in a century that the House has failed to select a speaker on the first ballot.

Republicans opposed to McCarthy have instead placed their support behind Congressman Byron Donalds, who told US media on Wednesday that the leadership challenges are good for the country and the Republican party.

