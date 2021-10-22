UrduPoint.com

US House Finds Trump Aide Steve Bannon In Contempt Of Congress Over Subpoena Refusal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:20 AM

US House Finds Trump Aide Steve Bannon in Contempt of Congress Over Subpoena Refusal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution finding Trump associate Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for his refusal to testify as part of a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

The House passed the resolution in a vote of 229 to 202, with nine Republicans voting in favor alongside all Democrats. One Republican did not vote.

The US Justice Department will now determine whether to impanel a grand jury and indict Bannon for refusing to comply with the congressional subpoena.

Related Topics

Resolution Vote Trump January Democrats Congress All

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

30 minutes ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

43 minutes ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

43 minutes ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

43 minutes ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

3 hours ago
 Turkey placed under money laundering watch

Turkey placed under money laundering watch

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.