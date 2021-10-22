US House Finds Trump Aide Steve Bannon in Contempt of Congress Over Subpoena Refusal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution finding Trump associate Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for his refusal to testify as part of a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

The House passed the resolution in a vote of 229 to 202, with nine Republicans voting in favor alongside all Democrats. One Republican did not vote.

The US Justice Department will now determine whether to impanel a grand jury and indict Bannon for refusing to comply with the congressional subpoena.