US House Foreign Affairs Advances Bill On Non-Recognization Of Crimea Joining Russia

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

US House Foreign Affairs Advances Bill on Non-Recognization of Crimea Joining Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee by voice vote on Wednesday advanced a bill on the non-recognization of Crimea becoming part of the Russian Federation.

"We must speak with one voice on what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has done in the incursion of sovereign territory in 21st century Europe," Democrat Congressman Gerry Connolly said during a committee markup hearing.

The bill will head to the House floor for consideration. The measure would prohibit any US Federal agency from taking any action that implies the recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea.

On March 16, 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia after over 95 percent of voters backed the move in a referendum, which followed a violent change in leadership in Ukraine.

Two days later, an agreement on Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation was signed. Since 2015, March 18 is an official holiday on the peninsula.

The majority of Western countries and Ukraine refuse to recognize the results of the referendum and have imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow insists that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law and democratic procedures. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

