WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks has declared that Congress will not allow Beijing to dictate whether its members can visit Taiwan or not, in an interview with The Washington Post.

"We're not going to allow Beijing and (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping) to tell members of Congress what to do, who could visit, when (they can) and cannot visit. I've visited Taiwan previously several times. You just can't kowtow and bow down, changing what we do because of Beijing's decision to be more aggressive,"Meeks said.

The New York congressman was one of a handful of senior lawmakers who accompanied US Speaker Nancy Pelosi on her controversial trip to Taiwan earlier this month.

Beijing had warned of a forceful response if her visit went forward, which made the speaker the highest-ranking US politician to visit the self-governed island since 1997. So far, Beijing has conducted multiple large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan, including live-fire drills and military overflights close to Taiwan's airspace.