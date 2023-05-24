US House Foreign Affairs Chair Seeks Answers From Blinken Over China Sanctions - Letter

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 06:59 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul is seeking information from the State Department regarding its reported decision to hold back sanctions and export controls on China in the wake of the February balloon crisis, according to a letter the lawmaker sent to Secretary Antony Blinken.

In the letter, published by Axios on Wednesday, McCaul cites a May 11 Reuters report saying that the State Department delayed human rights-related sanctions on Chinese officials, export controls targeting Huawei and other competitive actions in order to limit damage to the bilateral relationship following the balloon incident.

"The Department's continued weakness and passivity in the face of PRC aggression is deeply troubling and raises serious doubts about Department leaders' willingness and ability to effectively respond to the PRC's growing aggression," McCaul said in the letter.

The Republican lawmaker requested that Blinken provide the following by June 2: all iterations since October 1, 2022, of the competitive actions with regard to China; all documents related to the issue involving the secretary and other top China policy officials; all records of these officials' engagements with Chinese officials; and all documents on State Department policy following the balloon incident.

McCaul is also seeking documents on staffing levels at the Office of China Coordination and its predecessors amid reports of "damaged morale" at the entity.

In early February, US military shot down a Chinese balloon over the continental United States. Washington contends the balloon was part of an international surveillance program operated by China, while Beijing says it was a meteorological research balloon that was blown off course.

