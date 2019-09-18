UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Foreign Affairs Chief Urges Trump To Get Congress' Approval Before Attacking Iran

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:30 AM

US House Foreign Affairs Chief Urges Trump to Get Congress' Approval Before Attacking Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump needs an authorization vote from Congress before launching any attack on Iran in retaliation for the recent strikes against Saudi oil facilities, Congressman Eliot Engel said in a statement.

Earlier, NBC news reported that the Pentagon presented Trump with options to attack Iran including strikes on the country's oil facilities.

"The Constitution is clear: unless the United States is attacked first, the President needs authorization from Congress before attacking Iran, even if he is acting in support of one of our partners," Engel, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The Trump administration's lack of a strategy had generated escalation and confusion in the middle East, Engel maintained.

US officials including Trump have accused Iran of being responsible for Saturday's attacks on two major Saudi oil facilities. Tehran has dismissed the accusations. The Houthis, a Yemeni militia group against which Riyadh and its allies have waged a four year war, claimed responsibility and promised more attacks.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Vote Pentagon Riyadh Oil Trump Saudi Tehran United States Middle East Congress From

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri attends Mexican Embassy&#039;s rec ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

4 hours ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

4 hours ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

4 hours ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

4 hours ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.