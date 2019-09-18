US House Foreign Affairs Chief Urges Trump to Get Congress' Approval Before Attacking Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump needs an authorization vote from Congress before launching any attack on Iran in retaliation for the recent strikes against Saudi oil facilities, Congressman Eliot Engel said in a statement.

Earlier, NBC news reported that the Pentagon presented Trump with options to attack Iran including strikes on the country's oil facilities.

"The Constitution is clear: unless the United States is attacked first, the President needs authorization from Congress before attacking Iran, even if he is acting in support of one of our partners," Engel, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The Trump administration's lack of a strategy had generated escalation and confusion in the middle East, Engel maintained.

US officials including Trump have accused Iran of being responsible for Saturday's attacks on two major Saudi oil facilities. Tehran has dismissed the accusations. The Houthis, a Yemeni militia group against which Riyadh and its allies have waged a four year war, claimed responsibility and promised more attacks.