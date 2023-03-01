UrduPoint.com

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Passes Bill To Effectively Ban TikTok

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 08:10 PM

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Passes Bill to Effectively Ban TikTok

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to pass a bill that would effectively ban popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok in the United States.

The committee voted 24-16 along partisan lines in favor of H.R.

1153, which is intended "to provide a clarification of non-applicability for regulation and prohibition relating to sensitive personal data under International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and for other purposes."

The measure will now advance to the full House, where its fate remains uncertain.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss coope ..

FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss cooperation

3 minutes ago
 &#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zaye ..

&#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zayed Talk

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations ..

Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations of 2nd Sharjah International S ..

18 minutes ago
 RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai ..

RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai International Boat Show parti ..

33 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour ..

Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed

33 minutes ago
 SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare ..

SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare needs

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.