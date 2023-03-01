US House Foreign Affairs Committee Passes Bill to Effectively Ban TikTok

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to pass a bill that would effectively ban popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok in the United States.

The committee voted 24-16 along partisan lines in favor of H.R.

1153, which is intended "to provide a clarification of non-applicability for regulation and prohibition relating to sensitive personal data under International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and for other purposes."

The measure will now advance to the full House, where its fate remains uncertain.