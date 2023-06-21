UrduPoint.com

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Passes Bill To End Iran Sanctions Act Sunset Provision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 09:38 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday advanced a resolution to repeal the sunset provision in the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 in an effort to solidify the United States' sanctions on Tehran.

The panel advanced the resolution, dubbed the Solidify Iran Sanctions Act, in a voice vote.

The resolution strikes a section from the original legislation that provided for a sunset date on its authority unless extended by Congress. Lawmakers most recently extended the legislation's authority in 2016, through 2026.

The Iran Sanctions Act, which also covered Libya until 2006, requires the imposition of sanctions with respect to Tehran's weapons programs and alleged support for terrorism.

The resolution also includes a statement of policy committing the US to fully implementing and enforcing the Iran Sanctions Act.

More Stories From World

