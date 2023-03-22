US House Foreign Affairs Committee to Convene for Ukraine Aid Oversight Hearing Next Week

The Nobel Committee in charge of the Peace Prize on Wednesday condemned the legal actions and what it called "unfounded" charges against members of the prize-winning Russian human rights organisation Memorial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee will convene a hearing next week on oversight and accountability regarding the United States' assistance to Ukraine, Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said in a release on Wednesday.

The hearing, dubbed "Oversight, Transparency and Accountability of Ukraine Assistance," will convene on March 29 at 10:00 a.m. ET at the capitol, the release said.

The inspectors general for the State and Defense departments and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) are slated to testify at the hearing, the release added.

Republicans in Congress have recently pushed back against providing tens of billions of Dollars in aid to Ukraine, raising concerns about how much money lawmakers should reasonably expect to be asked to approve and whether or not any of the aid has been misused.

Last month, officials in charge of oversight at the State and Defense departments and the USAID called for auditors to be deployed to monitor the distribution of aid to Ukraine over concerns of fraud.

The United States has been Ukraine's largest benefactor before and since the beginning of Russia's special military operation there, having provided more than $110 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid.