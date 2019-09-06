UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Foreign Affairs Leaders Call On White House To Continue Ukraine Aid

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:11 PM

US House Foreign Affairs Leaders Call on White House to Continue Ukraine Aid

The top two members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee urged the Trump administration to lift a hold on $250 million in military aid to Ukraine before the end of September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The top two members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee urged the Trump administration to lift a hold on $250 million in military aid to Ukraine before the end of September.

"We strongly urge immediate action to ensure this central component of security assistance to Ukraine moves forward," committee Chairman Eliot Engel and ranking Republican Michael McCaul told the White House budget office in a letter released on Friday.

Considering the budget office "hold" expires on September 30, the lawmakers said they are concerned that further delay would effectively cancel the appropriation.

In June, the US Defense Department announced plans to provide $250 million to Ukraine for additional training and equipment to build the capacity of the Ukrainian army. The funding would bring Washington's total security assistance to Ukraine to $1.5 billion since 2014, the department said.

Trump is expected to make a final decision on whether to lift the hold after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week, CNN reported earlier.

Russia has repeatedly warned that sending weapons to Ukraine will escalate the conflict in the country's east - a conflict that Zelensky has pledged to end by negotiating with Russia.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Washington Budget White House Trump June September Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Senator Lee Praises Importance of Open Russian- ..

5 minutes ago

People observe Defence Day in Multan

5 minutes ago

NO IMF SOS mission, programme renegotiating: Finan ..

5 minutes ago

10 animals died in lightning incidents in Tharpark ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Supported Idea to Create New Family of Russi ..

18 minutes ago

Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan: Minister

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.