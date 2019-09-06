US House Foreign Affairs Leaders Call on White House to Continue Ukraine Aid

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The top two members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee urged the Trump administration to lift a hold on $250 million in military aid to Ukraine before the end of September

"We strongly urge immediate action to ensure this central component of security assistance to Ukraine moves forward," committee Chairman Eliot Engel and ranking Republican Michael McCaul told the White House budget office in a letter released on Friday.

Considering the budget office "hold" expires on September 30, the lawmakers said they are concerned that further delay would effectively cancel the appropriation.

In June, the US Defense Department announced plans to provide $250 million to Ukraine for additional training and equipment to build the capacity of the Ukrainian army. The funding would bring Washington's total security assistance to Ukraine to $1.5 billion since 2014, the department said.

Trump is expected to make a final decision on whether to lift the hold after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week, CNN reported earlier.

Russia has repeatedly warned that sending weapons to Ukraine will escalate the conflict in the country's east - a conflict that Zelensky has pledged to end by negotiating with Russia.