UrduPoint.com

US House Foreign Affairs Leaders To Visit State Dept. To View Kabul Cable - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US House Foreign Affairs Leaders to Visit State Dept. to View Kabul Cable - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) US House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul and ranking member Gregory Meeks will visit the State Department later on Tuesday to view a classified cable that US diplomats sent prior to the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

In March, the committee issued a subpoena to produce a July 2021 State Department Dissent Channel cable purportedly warning of the risk of a rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in the event of a US departure from the country.

"We made an offer to the committee that Chairman McCaul and Ranking Member Meeks could come here to the State Department to view both the dissent channel cable itself and Secretary (Antony) Blinken's response," Miller said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"They accepted that offer and it's our understanding that they will visit the Department today to review the cable and the response."

McCaul threatened to hold Blinken in contempt of Congress if he did not provide the committee with the dissent cable US diplomats sent to the State Department from the US Embassy in Kabul.

In August 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) entered Kabul, prompting then-President Ashraf Ghani to resign and hastily leave the country. The United States then quickly withdrew from Afghanistan, while the nation plunged into greater economic disarray with food shortages that pushed it to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. The US military evacuated more than 122,000 people from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Threatened Visit United States March July August Congress Ashraf Ghani Event From

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

10 minutes ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

10 minutes ago
 Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

8 minutes ago
 Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for ..

Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for Ukraine to Expand

8 minutes ago
 Florida Gov. DeSantis to Launch His Presidential B ..

Florida Gov. DeSantis to Launch His Presidential Bid May 24 on Twitter With Musk ..

8 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says B-1 Bombers Flew Over Baltic Sea, Ha ..

Pentagon Says B-1 Bombers Flew Over Baltic Sea, Had Safe Interaction With Russia ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.