US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution Requesting Ukraine Aid, Troop Info

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 07:09 PM

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced a resolution on Friday that requests information from the Biden administration on Ukraine aid, as well as the number of US military personnel operating in the country

The panel reported the legislation favorably to the House in a vote of 22-20, advancing it for consideration by the entire chamber.

The resolution, introduced by Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, requests information from US President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on plans for current or future military assistance for Ukraine.

In addition, the resolution requests information on whether any US military personnel, including special forces, are currently operating in Ukraine.

The resolution requests the Biden administration provide the information within 14 days of its adoption.

