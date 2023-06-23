Open Menu

US House Foreign Operations Bill Bans Lift On Russian Sanctions Unless Kiev Paid Damages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 11:55 PM

US House Foreign Operations Bill Bans Lift on Russian Sanctions Unless Kiev Paid Damages

The US House Appropriations Committee's Fiscal Year 2024 budget bill for state and foreign operations includes a provision to ban the lifting of sanctions on Russia unless Moscow agrees to pay damages to Ukraine for its special military operation, according to a bill summary released Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The US House Appropriations Committee's Fiscal Year 2024 budget bill for state and foreign operations includes a provision to ban the lifting of sanctions on Russia unless Moscow agrees to pay damages to Ukraine for its special military operation, according to a bill summary released Friday.

The bill provides $52.5 billion for programs under the jurisdiction of the panel's Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs, the summary said.

The bill "prohibits lifting of sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia, the National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance until Russia pays for damages to Ukraine," the summary said.

Moreover, the bill prohibits funding for any purchase of goods or services by the UN from any Russian entity, the summary said.

The appropriations bill prioritizes agencies and programs that strengthen US national security, counter China, support US allies and promote US values at home and abroad, the summary added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Budget Bank From Billion

Recent Stories

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

19 minutes ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

19 minutes ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

19 minutes ago
 NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

19 minutes ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

18 minutes ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

29 minutes ago
Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

30 minutes ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

30 minutes ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

30 minutes ago
 Two including drug peddler held

Two including drug peddler held

30 minutes ago
 France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

37 minutes ago
 Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, r ..

Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, religious minorities in India e ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World