US House Foreign Operations Bill Bans Lift on Russian Sanctions Unless Kiev Paid Damages

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The US House Appropriations Committee's Fiscal Year 2024 budget bill for state and foreign operations includes a provision to ban the lifting of sanctions on Russia unless Moscow agrees to pay damages to Ukraine for its special military operation, according to a bill summary released Friday.

The bill provides $52.5 billion for programs under the jurisdiction of the panel's Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs, the summary said.

The bill "prohibits lifting of sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia, the National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance until Russia pays for damages to Ukraine," the summary said.

Moreover, the bill prohibits funding for any purchase of goods or services by the UN from any Russian entity, the summary said.

The appropriations bill prioritizes agencies and programs that strengthen US national security, counter China, support US allies and promote US values at home and abroad, the summary added.