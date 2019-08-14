UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Foreign Panel Chiefs Urge China To Not Threaten Hong Kong's Autonomy - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

US House Foreign Panel Chiefs Urge China to Not Threaten Hong Kong's Autonomy - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Ranking Member Michael McCaul said in a joint statement on Wednesday that China should avoid threatening Hong Kong's autonomy.

"The House Foreign Affairs Committee has called upon Beijing to cease encroaching on Hong Kong's autonomy - it is Beijing's actions that are at the root of the frustration among the people of Hong Kong," the statement said. "No foreign powers are fomenting this dissent."

Engel and McCaul said it would be a mistake for China to attempt to dismantle protests in Hong Kong and any such action would be met with "universal condemnation and swift consequences."

Protests in Hong Kong began more than two months ago after a local legislature opened debates on a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam declared the bill "dead." However, the protesters are demanding that the measure be withdrawn completely. Protesters have also said they want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against them.

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing the ongoing protests, China's permanent mission to the United Nations accused the protesters of having s displayed a "tendency of resorting to terrorism" by destroying public facilities, paralyzing Hong Kong's airport, blocking public transport and using lethal weapons. The Chinese authorities have also accused the United States of fomenting the protests and made public personal information of a US diplomat being among protesters in Hong Kong.

Related Topics

United Nations Condemnation China Beijing Hong Kong United States Criminals Airport

Recent Stories

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

17 minutes ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

32 minutes ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

1 hour ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

2 hours ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.