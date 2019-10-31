UrduPoint.com
US House Formalizes Trump Impeachment Process In Landmark Vote

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:55 PM

US House formalizes Trump impeachment process in landmark vote

Congress formally opened a new, public phase of its presidential investigation Thursday as US lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process against Donald Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Congress formally opened a new, public phase of its presidential investigation Thursday as US lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process against Donald Trump.

"Today, the House takes the next step forward as we establish the procedures for open hearings conducted by the House Intelligence Committee so that the public can see the facts for themselves," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said shortly before the vote.

The chamber voted largely along party lines, 232 to 196, to formalize the process, which also provides for opportunities for Trump's counsel to cross-examine witnesses.

