US House Formally Transmits Impeachment Articles to Senate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The House of Representatives officially transmitted the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Earlier on Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted 228-193 to confirm the seven lawmakers who will serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial of Trump.

The seven House impeachment managers include Congressmen Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, Zoe Lofgren and Sylvia Garcia.

The managers will serve as prosecutors in the Senate trial, which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said will begin on Tuesday, with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden. Trump has called the impeachment process a "witch hunt" designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.