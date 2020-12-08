UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Freedom Caucus Backs Trump In Opposing 2021 Defense Spending Bill - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:38 PM

US House Freedom Caucus Backs Trump in Opposing 2021 Defense Spending Bill - Statement

The US House of Representatives Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republican congressmen, said in a statement on Tuesday that it stands with President Donald Trump in his opposition to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and will support his efforts to veto it

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The US House of Representatives Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republican congressmen, said in a statement on Tuesday that it stands with President Donald Trump in his opposition to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and will support his efforts to veto it.

"The Freedom Caucus will hold a press conference this afternoon to oppose the NDAA and back Donald Trump's decision to veto it. No House Republican should move to override the president's veto," the statement said.

The Freedom Caucus consists of 37 out of 435 members of the House of Representatives.

According to media estimates, their vote against the 2021 NDAA could drop the support for the bill below veto-proof margin.

The $740 billion bill guarantees US armed forces can continue to operate without interruption and includes increased funding for the housing of military families, among other critical needs.

Trump has said he would veto the NDAA if it does not scrap Section 230, which effectively protects big technology companies for censoring content on social media platforms, does not preserve national monuments and does not allow US troop reductions in foreign lands.

Related Topics

Technology Vote Social Media Trump Media Billion Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah nominated for Globe Soccer A ..

26 minutes ago

'Genuine grievances of people to be redressed on p ..

3 minutes ago

DIG directs to tighten security arrangements in CO ..

3 minutes ago

Women's World Cup race weekend in Yanqing reschedu ..

3 minutes ago

Britain starts virus jabs as Europe cases top 20 m ..

3 minutes ago

49.8% increase in volunteering hours in 2020: Duba ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.