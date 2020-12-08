US House Freedom Caucus Backs Trump in Opposing 2021 Defense Spending Bill - Statement

The US House of Representatives Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republican congressmen, said in a statement on Tuesday that it stands with President Donald Trump in his opposition to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and will support his efforts to veto it

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The US House of Representatives Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republican congressmen, said in a statement on Tuesday that it stands with President Donald Trump in his opposition to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and will support his efforts to veto it.

"The Freedom Caucus will hold a press conference this afternoon to oppose the NDAA and back Donald Trump's decision to veto it. No House Republican should move to override the president's veto," the statement said.

The Freedom Caucus consists of 37 out of 435 members of the House of Representatives.

According to media estimates, their vote against the 2021 NDAA could drop the support for the bill below veto-proof margin.

The $740 billion bill guarantees US armed forces can continue to operate without interruption and includes increased funding for the housing of military families, among other critical needs.

Trump has said he would veto the NDAA if it does not scrap Section 230, which effectively protects big technology companies for censoring content on social media platforms, does not preserve national monuments and does not allow US troop reductions in foreign lands.