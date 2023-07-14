US House Freedom Caucus Members Hail 'Victory' for Introducing Amendments to NDAA Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The members of the US House Freedom Caucus said on Friday that their introduction of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is a "huge victory" despite uncertainty over whether the bill would secure sufficient number of Republican votes to pass amid opposition by Democrats.

"We're here to tell you today that this is a huge victory... we're here to let the American people know that there are people here that are fighting for them to change from this crazy to a normal circumstance," Congressman Scott Perry, chair of the US House Freedom Caucus, said during a press conference.

Another Freedom Caucus member, US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, said during the press conference that conservative Republican lawmakers should stand firm against the agenda pushed by the Biden administration.

"To save America, conservatives need to hold the line; we need to continue to push back against the Biden administration's woke agenda," Boebert said, noting that the bill represents the most conservative NDAA she ever had the pleasure of working with.

"We have a ban on funding for drag queen shows, a ban on funding for critical race theory, abolishing the DoD's (Department of Defense) chief diversity officer position, empowering military parents to know what's going on in base schools, establishing an inspector general to audit Ukraine funding, establishing a pathway for servicemembers discharged under Biden's vaccine mandate to rejoin the military," Boebert said.

The proposed restrictions, which also limit gender transition treatment and diversity training in the military, led Democrat lawmakers to pledge to vote against the bill, leaving uncertain whether the razor-thin Republican majority in the House of Representatives would unite to pass it, let alone in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Perry said that regarding NDAA's potential passage in the Senate, the Freedom Caucus has shown the way.

"What they're going to do with it is their business and there's going to have to be a conference, but you have to know that we are not going to relent. We are not going to back down, we're not going to give up on the cause that is righteous," Perry added.