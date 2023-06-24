US House Freedom Caucus Pushes to Remove Members, Including Congresswoman Greene - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The US House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republican lawmakers, is pushing to remove some members from the group amid a row over their ties to the party leadership, Politico reported on Friday.

Some hardline members have proposed booting members from the group to Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry, the report said, citing three Republicans familiar with the talks.

Although the members did not specify whom they would like to kick out, they signaled that one target could be Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the report said.

The members have pointed to Greene's growing ties to US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as emblematic of their concern that certain caucus members are becoming too aligned with the party's leaders and too critical of the group when it diverges on certain issues, the report said.

Perry reportedly said that he denied the removal requests, although the fact that he had to block the effort shows the existence of tensions within the caucus, the report said.

Frays in the caucus' unity arose during the House speaker election, during which some members stood in opposition to McCarthy's bid, as well as following a deal between McCarthy and US President Joe Biden to raise the debt ceiling, the report said.

The push to remove Greene also comes following an alleged confrontation with fellow Freedom Caucus member Lauren Boebert, the report said.

When asked about the potential Freedom Caucus removals, Boebert said that the group will address the matter "if something comes up," the report added.