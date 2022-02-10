US House Goes Into Recess Without Voting on Anti-Russia Sanctions Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The US House of Representatives went into recess on Wednesday afternoon without voting on anti-sanctions legislation but will reconvene for votes at the end of the month.

The House of Representatives will resume work in the afternoon on February 28.

Some US lawmakers are growing impatient at the slow pace of negotiations on a bipartisan anti-Russia sanctions bill that would impose costs on Moscow if tensions with respect to Ukraine escalate, according to US media reports.

The top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch, said time is running short to pass a bipartisan bill and everyone is aware of it, a report said.

Some US lawmakers have said a deal is within reach while others have been pessimistic about the ongoing negotiations.

US lawmakers have been struggling for two weeks to determine the scope of the sanctions and possible sanction waivers, according to media reports.