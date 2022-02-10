UrduPoint.com

US House Goes Into Recess Without Voting On Anti-Russia Sanctions Bill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 02:20 AM

US House Goes Into Recess Without Voting on Anti-Russia Sanctions Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The US House of Representatives went into recess on Wednesday afternoon without voting on anti-sanctions legislation but will reconvene for votes at the end of the month.

The House of Representatives will resume work in the afternoon on February 28.

Some US lawmakers are growing impatient at the slow pace of negotiations on a bipartisan anti-Russia sanctions bill that would impose costs on Moscow if tensions with respect to Ukraine escalate, according to US media reports.

The top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch, said time is running short to pass a bipartisan bill and everyone is aware of it, a report said.

Some US lawmakers have said a deal is within reach while others have been pessimistic about the ongoing negotiations.

US lawmakers have been struggling for two weeks to determine the scope of the sanctions and possible sanction waivers, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Moscow February Media Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

2 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

2 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

2 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

2 hours ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>