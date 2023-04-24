UrduPoint.com

US House Homeland Security Panel Introduces Bill to Resume Building Border Wall - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Republican members of the US House Homeland Security Committee are introducing legislation to resume construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico, committee chairman Mark Green said on Monday.

"Today, this Committee introduced real border security solutions crafted with the insight of those who pay the cost of this crisis every day," Green said in a statement. "This legislation demands transparency from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ensures Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and border states have the infrastructure, personnel, and technology needed to take back control of our sovereign borders."

The bill, dubbed the Border Reinforcement Act of 2023, was written with the insight of frontline Border Patrol agents, local business owners, farmers, ranchers, and state and local law enforcement, the statement said.

The legislation would require DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to immediately resume construction of a southern border wall, the statement said.

The bill would also bolster CBP staffing by mandating the hiring of 22,000 new Border Patrol agents, the statement said. The bill would establish retention bonuses for Border Patrol personnel and increase grants to local law enforcement as well.

In addition, the legislation requires DHS to disclose all monthly data, including data on so-called "gotaways," currently not available to the public, the statement said.

The border crisis is one of the greatest security threats facing the American people, the statement said. House Homeland Security Committee Republicans will not let the problem continue as US President Joe Biden and Mayorkas refuse to enforce border laws, the statement said.

