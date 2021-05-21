UrduPoint.com
US House Homeland Security Panel Schedules Hearing On Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The US House Homeland Security Committee scheduled a hearing for Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount to explain the week-long closure of his company's pipeline due to a ransomware attack, Chairman Bennie Thompson said.

"The Committee will hold a full... hearing on June 9 with the CEO of the Colonial Pipeline as part of its ongoing oversight of the cybersecurity of our critical infrastructure," Thompson said in a statement on Thursday.

Blount admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he reluctantly authorized the payment of a $4.

4 million to the hacking group known as DarkSide in order to get the encryption key needed to restart the operation of the pipeline.

The company closed the pipeline, which supplies about half the gasoline for states on the East Coast of the United States after DarkSide infected the company computers with malware on May 7.

As a result, gas stations ran out of fuel, sending panicked motorists in a search for gasoline, especially in the southeastern United States. Supplies gradually returned to normal in the week after the pipeline resumed operations on May 12.

