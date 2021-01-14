UrduPoint.com
US House Impeaches Trump For 'Incitement Of Insurrection' After Capitol Riot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:30 AM

US House Impeaches Trump for 'Incitement of Insurrection' After Capitol Riot

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday impeached President Donald Trump for "incitement" of last week's deadly riot at the Capitol.

The House voted xx-xx in favor of the resolution accusing Trump of "high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States," sending the article of impeachment to the Senate to begin a trial. Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice.

