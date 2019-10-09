UrduPoint.com
US House Impeachment Committees To Subpoena Envoy To EU Who Skipped Tuesday Deposition

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

US House Impeachment Committees to Subpoena Envoy to EU Who Skipped Tuesday Deposition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will be subpoenaed to testify on the Trump administration efforts to persuade Ukraine to investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, the chairman of three House of Representatives committees seeking to impeach the president said on Tuesday.

On orders from the White House, Sondland declined to show up for a scheduled close-door deposition in the Capitol building earlier in the day.

"Today, the White House has once again attempted to impede and obstruct the impeachment inquiry," the release said. "We consider this interference to be obstruction of the impeachment inquiry. We will be issuing subpoena to Ambassador Sondland for both his testimony and documents.

"

President Donald Trump called the impeachment inquiry a "kangaroo court" and has refused to cooperate, prompting House Democrats to warn that obstruction could become the basis for impeachment if evidence regarding Ukraine does not pan out.

Text messages show Sondland discussing with other US diplomats Trump administration efforts to investigate Biden, a delay in disbursing $400 million in US military aid to Ukraine and plans for an upcoming visit by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House.

House Democrats are looking for evidence of a deal connecting US aid, Biden and the Zelensky visit, which they say would provide a basis to impeach Trump.

