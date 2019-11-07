WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Wednesday released the closed-door testimony of former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor as part of the impeachment inquiry on US President Donald Trump.

The testimony was released after Taylor testified before House of Representatives investigators on October 22.

"That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the President [of Ukraine] committed to pursue the investigation," Taylor told lawmakers in his testimony.