UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Impeachment Investigators Release Ambassador Taylor's Closed-Door Testimony

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

US House Impeachment Investigators Release Ambassador Taylor's Closed-Door Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Wednesday released the closed-door testimony of former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor as part of the impeachment inquiry on US President Donald Trump.

The testimony was released after Taylor testified before House of Representatives investigators on October 22.

"That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the President [of Ukraine] committed to pursue the investigation," Taylor told lawmakers in his testimony.

Related Topics

Ukraine Trump Money October

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

41 minutes ago

UAE’s C4IR employs technology for governance of ..

41 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of newly appoi ..

56 minutes ago

World Government Summit, Expo 2020 Dubai will set ..

1 hour ago

Gargash meets with Singaporean Senior Minister of ..

1 hour ago

UNRWA Commissioner-General Karehubuhl Resigns Amid ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.