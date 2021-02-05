US House Impeachment Managers Seek Trump Testimony Under Oath - Congressman

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US Congressman Jamie Raskin, the senior House of Representatives manager in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, sent a letter to Trump inviting him to testify under oath.

"I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021," Raskin wrote.

Raskin said Trump should provide testimony, including under cross examination, prior to the trial's or testify during the trial itself next week.

The House Articles of Impeachment charge Trump with "inciting insurrection" during a January 6 rally, where he urged supporters to protest lawmakers accepting electoral slates from battleground US states that Trump claims were invalid and cost him election victory.

While Trump called on his supporters during the rally to protest "peacefully and patriotically," a group of supporters subsequently entered the US Capitol. Three people were confirmed dead during the unrest, including a police officer and an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot by police.

Raskin's letter depicted the request for Trump's testimony as an "invitation" and indicated that the consequences of refusing to testify would be limited to a "strong adverse inference" regarding his role in the November 6 riot.

Raskin leads a team nine House of Representatives lawmakers who will serve as prosecutors in the trial.

