US House Impeachment Managers Show Senate Evidence Of Mob Plans To Kill Pelosi, Pence

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

US House Impeachment Managers Show Senate Evidence of Mob Plans to Kill Pelosi, Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The US House impeachment managers on Wednesday showed during the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump law enforcement and court records as evidence of former US president loyalists' intentions to kill the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence.

The impeachment managers are presenting the case for convicting Trump over the January 6 incident at the US Capitol by a group of his supporters who protested lawmakers certifying electoral slates from several states that Trump considers invalid and continues to say was robbed of election victory.

An affidavit from a whistleblower, disguised as W-1, claimed that a radical group of protesters "said that anyone they got their hands on they would have killed, including Nancy Pelosi."

A document shown during the presentation pointed out that W-1 stated the members of the group said "they would have killed [Vice President] Mike Pence if given the chance."

The whistleblower also claimed that the group confessed to their plans to return to Washington for the presidential inauguration on January 20 "to kill every single 'm-fer' they can."

"W-1 stated the men said they all had firearms or access to firearms," the affidavit said.

The US House managers also presented court records mentioning a video of a suspect saying, "We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin' brain, but we didn't find her."

"Your affiant believes that the 'Nancy' Bancroft was referencing is Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi," according to the file.

The managers seek to prove Trump incited insurrection by refusing to accept election defeat and delivering a fiery speech in front of the White House that sparked the incident at the Capitol. Trump's lawyers have said the Senate trial is unconstitutional for he is no longer a president and can not be removed from office, and the trial serves as political theater to prevent their opponent from running for office.

In addition, Trump's lawyers have also said his speech in front of the White House is protected under the First Amendment and the former president explicitly called on his supporters then to protest peacefully and patriotically.

The defense will take the floor later.

Each side is given up to 16 hours over two days to present their case. A two-thirds majority is needed to convict the former president.

