US House in Fourth Round of Voting Has Apparently Again Failed to Elect Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

The Republican-majority US House of Representatives on Wednesday failed for a fourth time in two days to elect a speaker.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The Republican-majority US House of Representatives on Wednesday failed for a fourth time in two days to elect a speaker.

A number of conservative Republican lawmakers are preventing Republican leader Kevin McCarthy from securing the 218 votes needed to become speaker of the House of Representatives.

Republican Congressman Chip Roy nominated Byron Donalds to be speaker and received at least a dozen votes supporting Donalds' nomination.

The situation marks the first time in a century that the House of Representatives has not selected a speaker on the first ballot.

Earlier on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump called on all Republican Congressmen to elect McCarthy as the next House speaker.