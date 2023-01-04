UrduPoint.com

US House In Fourth Round Of Voting Has Apparently Again Failed To Elect Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 11:30 PM

US House in Fourth Round of Voting Has Apparently Again Failed to Elect Speaker

The Republican-majority US House of Representatives on Wednesday failed for a fourth time in two days to elect a speaker.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The Republican-majority US House of Representatives on Wednesday failed for a fourth time in two days to elect a speaker.

A number of conservative Republican lawmakers are preventing Republican leader Kevin McCarthy from securing the 218 votes needed to become speaker of the House of Representatives.

Republican Congressman Chip Roy nominated Byron Donalds to be speaker and received at least a dozen votes supporting Donalds' nomination.

The situation marks the first time in a century that the House of Representatives has not selected a speaker on the first ballot.

Earlier on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump called on all Republican Congressmen to elect McCarthy as the next House speaker.

Related Topics

Century Trump All From

Recent Stories

Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest leve ..

Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021

6 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi receives Somali Defence Minister

Al Bowardi receives Somali Defence Minister

25 minutes ago
 Executive Committee of the National Economic Counc ..

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approves Rs 40 bln ..

6 minutes ago
 Dominant Shiffrin moves to within one of Vonn's wi ..

Dominant Shiffrin moves to within one of Vonn's win record

33 seconds ago
 Macron promises Zelensky light tanks: French presi ..

Macron promises Zelensky light tanks: French presidency

35 seconds ago
 Polish Defense Minister Announces Deal to Buy Extr ..

Polish Defense Minister Announces Deal to Buy Extra Abrams Tanks From US

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.