US House in limbo as Republicans struggle to anoint new leader

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Republican nominee to lead the US House of Representatives dropped out Thursday after failing to find enough support to win a vote of the full chamber, plunging the paralyzed lower chamber of Congress deeper into crisis.

Steve Scalise narrowly won a secret internal Republican ballot Wednesday to replace ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy, but it quickly became clear that he couldn't get the 217 lawmakers needed in a vote of the full House as his opponents in his own party lined up to announce they would not support him.

"It's been quite a journey, and there's still a long way to go.

I just shared with my colleagues that I'm withdrawing my name as a candidate for the speaker designee," Scalise said.

The announcement ended the party's hopes for a moment of unity, prolonging a leadership vacuum that has prevented Congress from carrying out even its most basic functions for nine days since McCarthy's unprecedented removal in a mutiny by right-wing lawmakers.

No speaker vote has been scheduled, but if every Democrat and Republican were present and casting ballots, any candidate would need 217 votes to prevail -- a tall order in a party that has been riven by factional infighting.