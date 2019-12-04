UrduPoint.com
US House Intel Dems In Closed Hearing Adopt Impeachment Report - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The US House Intelligence Committee in a closed hearing voted along party lines to send its impeachment report to the Judiciary panel for the next phase of the process, media reported.

Earlier, US House Democrats in their 300-page impeachment inquiry report said they have uncovered proof that US President Donald Trump spent months soliciting foreign interference from Ukraine to benefit his re-election.

The House intelligence panel during a closed meeting adopted the report by a vote of 13 to 9 on Tuesday, CNN reported.

White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham in a statement ahead of the vote said the House intelligence report lacked any evidence of wrongdoing by Trump.

The US House Judiciary Committee chaired by Congressman Jerrold Nadler will take up the inquiry with its own series of hearings on Wednesday. The hearings are slated to begin at 10:00 a.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT) with four legal scholars, three selected by the House majority Democrats and one chosen by minority Republicans.

Trump has refused to cooperate with the probe initiated by House Democrats who are investigating his alleged abuse of power after pressing Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. Trump has characterized the impeachment bid as a political witch hunt designed to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

