US House Intelligence Cmte Subpoenas Trump Lawyer Giuliani for Ukraine Documents - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee has sent a subpoena to President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani demanding that he hand over text messages, phone records and other evidence related to their impeachment inquiry, a newly published letter showed on Monday.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019," the letter said.