US House Intelligence Cmte Subpoenas Trump Lawyer Giuliani For Ukraine Documents - Letter
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee has sent a subpoena to President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani demanding that he hand over text messages, phone records and other evidence related to their impeachment inquiry, a newly published letter showed on Monday.
"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019," the letter said.