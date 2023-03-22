US House Intelligence Committee Launches Group to Reauthorize Foreign Surveillance Program

The US House intelligence committee launched on Wednesday a bipartisan working group dedicated to reauthorizing a statute permitting the government to surveil non-Americans located overseas for foreign intelligence, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The US House intelligence committee launched on Wednesday a bipartisan working group dedicated to reauthorizing a statute permitting the government to surveil non-Americans located overseas for foreign intelligence, according to a release.

"The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence today unveiled members of its bipartisan working group focused on overseeing the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)," the release stated.

Section 702 of the act is scheduled to expire on December 31.

The working group members include Representatives Darin LaHood; Chris Stewart; Brian Fitzpatrick; André Carson; Joaquin Castro; and Jason Crow.�