US House Intelligence Committee Orders Ex-Security Adviser Flynn to Testify - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Retired Lieutenant General and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been ordered to testify before Congress, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said in an electronic letter to him on Monday.

"You have, to dare, failed to comply with the Committee's subpoena or cooperate with the Committee's efforts to secure your compliance," the letter said. "Accordingly the committee now commands you to appear for testimony on September 25, 2019 at 9.30 am.

"

Flynn is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Moscow's former Ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak about prospects for lifting US sanctions.

Despite "repeated efforts by Committee Staff to engage with your counsel and accommodate your adjustment requests," Flynn had still not agreed to appear before the committee, the letter noted.

Flynn's defense team said last month that he had finished cooperating with investigators in the Trump-Russia election probe.