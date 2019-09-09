UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Intelligence Committee Orders Ex-Security Adviser Flynn To Testify - Letter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:50 PM

US House Intelligence Committee Orders Ex-Security Adviser Flynn to Testify - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Retired Lieutenant General and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been ordered to testify before Congress, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said in an electronic letter to him on Monday.

"You have, to dare, failed to comply with the Committee's subpoena or cooperate with the Committee's efforts to secure your compliance," the letter said. "Accordingly the committee now commands you to appear for testimony on September 25, 2019 at 9.30 am.

"

Flynn is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Moscow's former Ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak about prospects for lifting US sanctions.

Despite "repeated efforts by Committee Staff to engage with your counsel and accommodate your adjustment requests," Flynn had still not agreed to appear before the committee, the letter noted.

Flynn's defense team said last month that he had finished cooperating with investigators in the Trump-Russia election probe.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Washington September Congress FBI 2019

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian FM

36 minutes ago

Natural gas is more important than ever to the gro ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Netherlands discuss enhancing economic cooper ..

1 hour ago

Kalimat Foundation brings Arabic book collection t ..

2 hours ago

NPCC signs MoUs with China’s CPECC, CNCEC to col ..

2 hours ago

International tourism up 4% in H1 2019, WTO report ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.