US House Intelligence Committee Releases Transcripts Of Trump-Russia Probe

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:50 AM

US House Intelligence Committee Releases Transcripts of Trump-Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The House Intelligence Committee released dozens of interview transcripts from its probe into unproved allegations of US President Donald Trump's collusion with Russia during the 2016 election campaign.

"Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is making to the public 57 transcripts, as well as additional material, from the Committee's investigation in 2017 and 2018 into Russia's interference campaign targeting the 2016 US election," the committee said in a statement.

The US investigation headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller failed to find evidence of collusion allegations, denied both by Trump and Russia's leaders.

Among released materials are interview transcripts of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, his son Donald Trump, Jr., former White House strategist Stephen Bannon.

The Committee said that the publication was delayed by the White House for almost a year. Earlier this week, Republicans on the House of Representatives Judiciary and Oversight committees requested access to transcripts and accused Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff of blocking their release.

