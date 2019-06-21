UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Intelligence Committee To Subpoena Ex-Trump Associate Sater - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:04 PM

US House Intelligence Committee to Subpoena Ex-Trump Associate Sater - Spokesperson

The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will subpoena former Trump associate Felix Sater regarding the Trump tower project in Moscow, Russia, after Sater failed to participate in an interview with lawmakers, Intelligence Committee spokesperson Patrick Boland said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will subpoena former Trump associate Felix Sater regarding the Trump tower project in Moscow, Russia, after Sater failed to participate in an interview with lawmakers, Intelligence Committee spokesperson Patrick Boland said in a statement on Friday.

"The Committee had scheduled a voluntary staff-level interview with Mr. Sater, but he did not show up this morning as agreed," the Boland said in the statement. "As a result, the Committee is issuing a subpoena to compel his testimony.

"

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, during his testimony before the US Congress, suggested that Trump was aware of talks about building a Trump tower in Moscow even as his presidential campaign began.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, which was released in April, concluded that there was no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in US politics and said Mueller's report provides no evidence to support allegations that Russia interfered in the US political system.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Trump April Congress

Recent Stories

Malaysian parliament likely to have Kashmir Parlia ..

9 minutes ago

Korea-UAE Agricultural Cooperation Committee holds ..

20 minutes ago

Trump says in 'no hurry' for Iran strikes

24 seconds ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur for strict action against ..

25 seconds ago

PASTIC interconnects 52 libraries of universities, ..

27 seconds ago

VC Abbottabad University of Science and Technology ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.