US House Intelligence Committee to Subpoena Ex-Trump Associate Sater - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will subpoena former Trump associate Felix Sater regarding the Trump tower project in Moscow Russia , after Sater failed to participate in an interview with lawmakers, Intelligence Committee spokesperson Patrick Boland said in a statement on Friday.

"The Committee had scheduled a voluntary staff-level interview with Mr. Sater, but he did not show up this morning as agreed," the Boland said in the statement. "As a result, the Committee is issuing a subpoena to compel his testimony.

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, during his testimony before the US Congress, suggested that Trump was aware of talks about building a Trump tower in Moscow even as his presidential campaign began.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, which was released in April, concluded that there was no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in US politics and said Mueller's report provides no evidence to support allegations that Russia interfered in the US political system.