US House Introduces Resolution Calling for the Release of Journalist Evan Gershkovich

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and three other members of the panel introduced a resolution calling for the release of Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal correspondent who was arrested in Russia this March on espionage charges.

"Russia has no grounds to hold Evan Gershkovich prisoner, he's an innocent American journalist," the lawmakers said in a statement on Wednesday. "We are proud to introduce this resolution calling on the Russian government to release Evan and other wrongfully detained Americans immediately and return them to their families."

The resolution calls on the Biden administration to address Gershkovich's case during talks with Russian officials and press for his immediate release.

The resolution also calls for the release of Paul Whelan, another American journalist currently being detained on espionage charges.

Additionally, the resolution urges the Russian government to "provide full, unfettered, and consistent consular access" to Gershkovich during the remainder of his detention.

Congressman Gregory Meeks, Thomas Kean, and William Keating joined McCaul in introducing the measure.

Gershkovich, 31, was detained on March 29 in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of trying to collect classified defense information for the United States. In April, a Moscow court ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29. Requests by the US Embassy for consular access have been denied by Moscow.