UrduPoint.com

US House January 6 Committee Requests Disposition From 3 Republican Lawmakers - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 09:55 PM

US House January 6 Committee Requests Disposition From 3 Republican Lawmakers - Statement

The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 said in statement on Monday that it is asking for interviews with Republican Congressmen Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 said in statement on Monday that it is asking for interviews with Republican Congressmen Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson.

"The Select Committee has requested cooperation from three additional members of the House of Representatives: Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Ronny Jackson," the statement posted on Twitter said.

The Select Committee is asking the Congressmen to provide information about the alleged role Republicans played in trying to challenge President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 US presidential election, the statement said.

The panel has interviewed several hundred people and requested White House records from the National Archives as part of its probe into the group of Trump supporters who entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election while claiming the election results from several US states were fraudulent.

Nearly 800 individuals have been arrested across the United States for crimes connected to the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, according to the US Department of Justice.

Related Topics

Election Protest Twitter White House Trump Brooks Jackson United States January 2020 From

Recent Stories

Russia's Shoigu, Turkey's Akar Discuss Situation i ..

Russia's Shoigu, Turkey's Akar Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

25 seconds ago
 Ethiopian police, Muslims in post-Ramadan clash

Ethiopian police, Muslims in post-Ramadan clash

27 seconds ago
 First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Romania, Slovakia M ..

First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Romania, Slovakia May 5-9 - White House

28 seconds ago
 Greek Energy Minister Warns of 'Huge Energy Crisis ..

Greek Energy Minister Warns of 'Huge Energy Crisis' Threatening Europe

30 seconds ago
 Indian PM Modi urges 'talks' to stop Ukraine war

Indian PM Modi urges 'talks' to stop Ukraine war

18 minutes ago
 Eighth survivor recovered from China building coll ..

Eighth survivor recovered from China building collapse site as rescue hopes dim

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.