US House January 6 Committee Requests Disposition From 3 Republican Lawmakers - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 said in statement on Monday that it is asking for interviews with Republican Congressmen Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson.

"The Select Committee has requested cooperation from three additional members of the House of Representatives: Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Ronny Jackson," the statement posted on Twitter said.

The Select Committee is asking the Congressmen to provide information about the alleged role Republicans played in trying to challenge President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 US presidential election, the statement said.

The panel has interviewed several hundred people and requested White House records from the National Archives as part of its probe into the group of Trump supporters who entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election while claiming the election results from several US states were fraudulent.

Nearly 800 individuals have been arrested across the United States for crimes connected to the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, according to the US Department of Justice.