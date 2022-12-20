UrduPoint.com

US House January 6 Panel Recommends 4 Criminal Charges Against Trump, Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The US House committee tasked with investigating the January 6 Capitol riot recommended four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and other associates on Monday, including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

"The first criminal statute we invoke for referral is (obstruction of an official proceeding). We believe that the evidence assembled throughout our hearing warrants a criminal referral of former President Donald J.

Trump, John Eastman, and others for violations of this statute," the panel said.

The panel also believes there is sufficient evidence to refer Trump, Eastman and others to the Justice Department for conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting, assisting, aiding or comforting an insurrection.

The committee understands the gravity of each referral, as well as the magnitude of the "crime against democracy," Congressman Jamie Raskin said, noting that facts and the law guided the panel's decision.

