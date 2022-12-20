US House January 6 Panel Refers 4 Lawmakers to Ethics Committee for Dodging Subpoenas

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6 is referring four members of Congress to be sanctioned by an ethics panel for their failure to comply with issued subpoenas, Congressman Jamie Raskin said on Monday.

"As part of our investigation, we asked multiple members of Congress to speak with us about issues critical to our understanding of this attack... None agreed to provide that essential information," Raskin said.

"As a result, we took the significant step of issuing them subpoenas... None of the subpoenaed members complied, and we are now referring four members of Congress for appropriate sanction by the House Ethics Committee for failure to comply with lawful subpoenas."

The Select Committee is referring Congressmen Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry and Andy Biggs.

The Select Committee referred earlier former US President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for criminal charges.