US House Judiciary Chair Nadler Says Trump Impeachment Has Met All Three Parts of His Test

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) US House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said in his closing statement of the panel hearing that all three parts of his test for President Donald Trump's impeachment have been met.

"As one of my colleagues pointed out, I have in the past articulated the three part test for impeachment [and] let me be clear: All three parts of that test have been met," Nadler said on Wednesday.