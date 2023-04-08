Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US House Judiciary Chair Requests Info From Manhattan District Attorney Counsel - Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US House Judiciary Chair Requests Info From Manhattan District Attorney Counsel - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Friday requested New York County District Attorney's Office Senior Counsel Matthew Colangelo testify and provide information to the panel as part of its oversight of the office's criminal case against former US President Donald Trump.

"You are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee's oversight and potential legislative reforms. Your recent employment has largely been focused on investigations surrounding President Trump," Jordan said in a letter to Colangelo. "The circumstances and chain of events that led to your hiring by the New York County District Attorney's Office could therefore shed substantial light on the underlying motives for that Office's investigation into and indictment of President Trump."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hired Colangelo in December 2022 to "jump-start" the office's investigation into Trump, the letter said.

The committee is requesting Colangelo testify to lawmakers in a transcribed interview and provide information related to his work with the Manhattan district attorney's office and its investigation into Trump, the letter said.

The letter also serves as a formal request to preserve all existing and future records relating to the matter.

"Congress has a specific and manifestly important interest in preventing politically motivated prosecutions of current and former Presidents by elected state and local prosecutors, particularly in jurisdictions - like New York County - where the prosecutor is popularly elected and trial-level judges lack life tenure," the letter said.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels to cover up a purported affair. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies allegations of an affair with Daniels.

Trump has openly criticized the case against him, as well as Bragg, who he claims is leading a politically motivated "witch hunt" against him.

Related Topics

Business Trump Manhattan New York Money December Congress Criminals All Employment

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

48 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Ca ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

48 minutes ago
 US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to D ..

US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to Discuss Russia, China - State D ..

48 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

59 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.