US House Judiciary Chair Requests Info From Manhattan District Attorney Counsel - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Friday requested New York County District Attorney's Office Senior Counsel Matthew Colangelo testify and provide information to the panel as part of its oversight of the office's criminal case against former US President Donald Trump.

"You are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee's oversight and potential legislative reforms. Your recent employment has largely been focused on investigations surrounding President Trump," Jordan said in a letter to Colangelo. "The circumstances and chain of events that led to your hiring by the New York County District Attorney's Office could therefore shed substantial light on the underlying motives for that Office's investigation into and indictment of President Trump."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hired Colangelo in December 2022 to "jump-start" the office's investigation into Trump, the letter said.

The committee is requesting Colangelo testify to lawmakers in a transcribed interview and provide information related to his work with the Manhattan district attorney's office and its investigation into Trump, the letter said.

The letter also serves as a formal request to preserve all existing and future records relating to the matter.

"Congress has a specific and manifestly important interest in preventing politically motivated prosecutions of current and former Presidents by elected state and local prosecutors, particularly in jurisdictions - like New York County - where the prosecutor is popularly elected and trial-level judges lack life tenure," the letter said.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels to cover up a purported affair. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies allegations of an affair with Daniels.

Trump has openly criticized the case against him, as well as Bragg, who he claims is leading a politically motivated "witch hunt" against him.