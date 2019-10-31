US House Judiciary Chair Schiff Faces Ethics Complaint on Impeachment Probe - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is spearheading the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, now faces an ethics investigation himself, Congressman Matt Gaetz said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, Congressman Matt Gaetz announced that he was filing a formal ethics complaint against Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for his unconstitutional and secret handling of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump," the release stated.

The complaint will force the House Ethics Committee to act in response to Schiff's behavior, the release said.

In his complaint, Gaetz stated that Schiff had distorted Trump's July telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine "in such a way as to make the President appear he was asking for something illegal, a violation of parliamentary procedure and House Rule XXIII," the release said.

Schiff also repeatedly lied to the US public about alleged "Russian collusion" with Trump's 2016 election campaign, which Special Counsel Robert Mueller proved to be nonexistent, Gaetz said.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of election meddling, saying they were invented to excuse the defeat of the Democratic candidate and to distract the public from real instances of fraud and corruption.