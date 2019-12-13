US House Judiciary Committee Advances 2 Articles To Impeach President Trump
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:16 PM
The US House Judiciary Committee on Friday voted along party lines to advance two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, setting the stage for a full House vote on the measures next week
The committee voted 23-17 to advance both articles, which accuse Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress, charges that House Democrats say fall under the umbrella of "high crimes and misdemeanors" for which a US president can be impeached.